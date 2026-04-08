How to follow Saudi Arabia at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

The Green Falcons are ready to soar again. After their historic upset against Argentina in 2022, Saudi Arabia heads into the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the most exciting teams to watch.

With the tournament spanning the USA, Canada, and Mexico, fans from the Kingdom and across the globe are already planning their pilgrimage to see Hervé Renard’s men hunt for glory.

Whether you are looking for the cheapest match tickets, luxury hospitality in North America's finest stadiums, or the most efficient flight routes from Riyadh or Jeddah, GOAL has you covered with all the ticket information.

What is Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL) Tickets June 21, 2026 Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) Tickets June 26, 2026 Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium (Houston, TX) Tickets

How to get Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 match tickets?

Securing tickets for the World Cup can be a complex process, but there are several reliable avenues to ensure you are there to support the Green Falcons.

Official FIFA Sales Phases

FIFA operates several sales windows, including a Random Selection Draw and a First-Come, First-Served phase.

The last-Minute Sales Phase opened in April 2026.

While these offer tickets at face value, availability for high-demand matches, especially those involving major Asian or South American powerhouses, is extremely limited.

Secondary Marketplaces

For many fans, the official FIFA lottery windows can be frustratingly difficult to navigate.

If you missed out on the initial draws, secondary marketplaces like StubHub can be an option to navigate last-minute World Cup tickets.

Premium & Hospitality Options

If you want to experience the World Cup in ultimate comfort, hospitality packages are available for all US-based venues. These packages typically include:

Category 1 seating with the best views of the pitch.

Exclusive access to climate-controlled lounges.

Gourmet dining and premium beverage service.

Dedicated fast-track stadium entry.

Hospitality is the best way to guarantee a ticket early, as these seats are often excluded from the general public lottery and remain available longer for those willing to invest in a premium experience.

How to buy flights to see Saudi Arabia at the World Cup 2026?

Traveling from Saudi Arabia to North America requires significant flight time, making early booking essential for both comfort and cost-saving.

Most fans will depart from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh or King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah.

For the Green Falcons' fixtures, you will likely be flying into major hubs such as:

New York/Newark (EWR/JFK) for games in New Jersey.

for games in New Jersey. Houston (IAH) for Texas-based fixtures.

for Texas-based fixtures. Los Angeles (LAX) for West Coast matches.

You can use flight aggregators like Skyscanner to compare prices across major carriers like Saudia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and United Airlines.

Booking a multi-city itinerary is often the smartest move for the World Cup, allowing you to follow the team from one city to the next without booking separate one-way tickets.

How much are World Cup 2026 flights?

Expect flight prices to fluctuate as the tournament dates approach. June is peak travel season in North America, so demand from tourists will compete with football fans. Below are estimated starting prices for round-trip flights in June 2026:

Flying From Flying To Approx. Cost (USD) Riyadh (RUH) New York (JFK) $1,150 Jeddah (JED) Houston (IAH) $1,280 Riyadh (RUH) Los Angeles (LAX) $1,400 London (LHR) New York (EWR) $750

Where to stay for Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2026 matches?

With millions of fans descending on North America, hotel inventory will disappear rapidly.

You can book hotel rooms and apartments through Booking.com, especially if you're looking for free cancellation options.

This allows you to lock in a price now and adjust your plans if the Green Falcons' schedule changes or if you decide to follow them into the knockout rounds.

New York / New Jersey

If the team plays at MetLife Stadium, you have two choices: stay in Manhattan for the world-class nightlife and take the Meadowlands Rail Line to the stadium (approx. 30 mins), or stay in Secaucus, NJ, to be closer to the venue at a lower price point.

Houston

For matches at NRG Stadium, the Medical Center/Museum District offers great proximity via the METRORail. Alternatively, the Galleria area provides premium shopping and luxury hotels for fans looking for a high-end stay.

Los Angeles

SoFi Stadium is located in Inglewood. While hotels near LAX are convenient, many fans prefer staying in Santa Monica or Culver City to enjoy the California coast between matches. Be prepared for LA traffic; using ride-share apps or dedicated tournament shuttles is highly recommended.

Local Logistics:

While the United States and Canada are famously car-centric, host cities are pulling out all the stops for the World Cup by activating advanced public transportation networks. Here is everything you need to know to navigate like a local:

Ride-Sharing Apps: Make sure you have the Lyft app downloaded and set up on your phone. It is one of the most reliable and popular ways to get around quickly, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation.

Make sure you have the app downloaded and set up on your phone. It is one of the most reliable and popular ways to get around quickly, especially when moving between fan zones and your accommodation. Subway and Bus Networks: In major hubs like New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles , the subway and bus systems are your best friends. They offer direct routes to the stadiums at a fraction of the cost of a private taxi, allowing you to bypass match-day traffic jams.

In major hubs like , the subway and bus systems are your best friends. They offer direct routes to the stadiums at a fraction of the cost of a private taxi, allowing you to bypass match-day traffic jams. Car Rentals: If you are planning to follow the Saudi team between neighboring host cities (such as the trek between Houston and Dallas), renting a car is a fantastic option. It offers your group the freedom to explore at your own pace and can be very cost-effective for families or groups of friends.

What to expect from Saudi Arabia at the World Cup 2026?

The Green Falcons are no longer underdogs. Their 2-1 victory over Argentina in 2022 remains one of the greatest shocks in tournament history, proving that on their day, they can defeat anyone.

The 2026 squad is expected to feature a blend of experienced veterans from the Saudi Pro League and emerging young talents who have benefited from the massive investment in the domestic game. With the legendary Hervé Renard back at the helm, fans can expect a disciplined, high-pressing team that plays with immense heart and tactical sophistication.