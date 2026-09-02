How to get Sassuolo vs Juventus tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

This Serie A clash between U.S. Sassuolo and Juventus FC always promises dramatic moments, and you could be at Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore to watch the action unfold live.

Sassuolo faithful will be hoping for a memorable home performance when they host Italian giants Juventus on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Fans will head to Reggio Emilia in high spirits, eager to watch I Neroverdi test themselves against one of the most decorated clubs in European football history early in the 2026/27 campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy U.S. Sassuolo vs Juventus FC tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Mapei Stadium fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Sassuolo vs Juventus Serie A kick-off?

Sassuolo vs Juventus takes place at the Stadio Mapei - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, with kick-off time to be confirmed in the match details widget above.

Serie A - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

How to buy U.S. Sassuolo vs Juventus FC Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches, ranging from single-match general admission to corporate hospitality packages — managed via official club ticketing systems and verified secondary partners.

Due to high demand when big-three Serie A clubs visit Reggio Emilia, tickets are distributed through a phased system:

Sassuolo Season Ticket Holders: Existing season ticket holders retain their designated seats for all domestic Serie A home fixtures.

Sassuolo Fan Card Holders (Presale Phase): Priority access for home section seats goes to registered U.S. Sassuolo cardholders and official club supporters during the initial presale window.

General Public Sale: If tickets remain following the member presale window, remaining seats open to the general public. However, home sector tickets for high-profile fixtures against Juventus sell out rapidly.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for last-minute seats or sold-out sections, supporters can source tickets via verified secondary ticketing platforms like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do U.S. Sassuolo vs Juventus FC Serie A tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the 2026/27 Serie A season vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and booking window:

Age & Concession Tiers: Sassuolo offers reduced ticket rates for Juniors (Under-16s), Women, and Senior supporters (Over 65) across specific stadium sectors.

Match Categorization: Fixtures against top-tier opponents like Juventus fall into Tier 1 (Category A pricing), commanding higher face-value rates than standard league fixtures.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Ovest and Tribuna Est ) represent premium seating, whereas goal-end stands offer lower entry-level prices.

Regional Restrictions: Due to public security guidelines in Italy, residents of the region of Piedmont (Turin) purchasing tickets for home sectors may be subject to identity checks or fan card verification.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A fixtures at Mapei Stadium, visiting Juventus supporters are allocated seats in the official away end (Tribuna Nord).

While Serie A does not enforce a standardized league-wide away price cap like the English Premier League, away sector tickets generally range from €35 to €55.

To purchase tickets in the away end, traveling supporters must hold a valid Juventus Card (Tessera del Tifoso). Away section allocations for Juventus fixtures are strictly controlled by local authorities and rarely reach general public sale.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Serie A: Everything you need to know

Sassuolo vs Juventus Form

Sassuolo have recorded two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Torino on August 29. Earlier in that run, they beat Cesena 3-0 in the Coppa Italia but suffered defeats to Atalanta (2-1 in Serie A) and in pre-season friendlies against Augsburg (3-2) and Celta Vigo (1-4). Across those five games, Sassuolo scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Juventus have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Serie A win over Parma on August 29, and they also won 1-0 at Frosinone in the league opener. The only defeat in the sequence was a 1-2 pre-season friendly loss to Inter. Juventus scored six goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping clean sheets in both competitive fixtures.

Sassuolo vs Juventus: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, with Juventus hosting Sassuolo in Serie A on March 21, 2026. Before that, Juventus won 3-0 when Sassuolo visited in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Juventus have won three times against one win for Sassuolo, with one draw, scoring a total of seven goals to Sassuolo's eight.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Standings

In the current Serie A table, Juventus are fourth while Sassuolo sit eleventh.