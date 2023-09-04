'We have sanctioned him for it' - Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong excluded from Netherlands squad after turning down Under-21 call-up

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been left out of the Netherlands squad as punishment, coach Ronald Koeman has said.

Frimpong impressing for Leverkusen

Absent from latest Netherlands squad

Koeman says he is being punished

WHAT HAPPENED? Koeman announced his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games against Greece and Ireland but left the 22-year-old out despite his strong displays for Leverkusen. Koeman was asked about the omission on Monday and confirmed that the decision was made within the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) because he did not turn up for Under-21 duty when called upon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Koeman said at a press conference: "We're not happy with him pulling out of the Under-21s, we think he should always be available. But in the KNVB we have said that he is not available for this period. That is your duty as a player, to play for any team... You can see it as a kind of punishment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Frimpong is yet to make his debut for the Oranje senior team and has not been called up to the squad since late last year. The ex-Celtic and Manchester City player has featured six times for Jong Oranje, but was not part of the team for their last six matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR NETHERLANDS? Koeman's team will host Greece on September 7 before facing Ireland three days later.