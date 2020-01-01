‘Sancho should pick Liverpool over Man Utd’ – Winger can thrive alongside Salah & Co, says Johnson

The former Reds defender believes the Borussia Dortmund attacker would find it tough to turn down a move to Anfield, as he would be one for the future

Jadon Sancho has been urged to choose over if a big-money move is made in the next window, with Glen Johnson of the opinion that the winger would “find it very hard to turn down” a switch to Anfield.

The 20-year-old forward has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football and that has sparked talk of a return to the Premier League for the academy graduate, with a number of sides in ready to bring the youngster home.

United appear to be heading the queue, with the Red Devils generating plenty of speculation when it comes to a possible £100 million ($122m) raid on the ranks of a Bundesliga heavyweight.

More teams

Liverpool are, however, also considered to be in the mix and Johnson believes Jurgen Klopp should be looking to add Sancho to an attacking crop that already includes Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The former Reds defender told Betdaq: “Sancho has been linked with almost all of Europe’s top clubs, but from my perspective he’ll surely find it very hard to turn down Liverpool if they come knocking.

“I know exactly what it means to put on the shirt and for any young English footballer playing at Anfield it is what you dream of. They’ve got one of the best managers in the world in Jurgen Klopp, they’re European champions and are going to win the Premier League, so it would be very tough to not be seriously tempted if they were after Sancho’s signature.

“If he wants to play in England, no club is able to offer him the success that Liverpool are currently enjoying and that will surely be a big sway towards him going there.

“If he were to go to a club like Manchester United, there would be so much pressure on him to perform as soon as he walked through the door and for someone so young that’s a lot of responsibility to take on.

“He’ll be expected to improve the team overnight and that simply doesn’t happen, whereas at Liverpool he’d be under so much less pressure to perform. They wouldn’t need to put him into the team every week and instead they’d make him earn his stripes. I think that would actually develop him more than just sticking him in from the get-go.

“We all know that Liverpool have an established front three at the moment with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, but as we know things change incredibly fast in football and who knows where they’ll be in two or three years?

Article continues below

“I’m not saying they’ll move on during that time, but you never know what might happen and if nothing else, adding another top-class player to Liverpool’s attacking ranks might actually spur them on to play better.

“An improved Firmino, Salah and Mane alongside a more experienced Sancho would be a pretty terrifying thought for opposition defences.”

Sancho has hinted that he would be open to making a move to Merseyside, or Manchester, but for now his focus is locked on the resumption of Bundesliga action with Dortmund following the coronavirus lockdown.