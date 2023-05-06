San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC in the MLS on TV or live stream.

Los Angeles FC will look to keep their unbeaten record intact when they travel to Levi's Stadium on Saturday evening to face the San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer.

The Quakes have had a strong start to the season and currently sit in the top five of the Western Conference, while LAFC are still winless after eight games.

San Jose ended a run of back-to-back defeats on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium against Austin FC - a game in which the visitors took the lead on two occasions either side of the half-time break.

Jackson Yueill and Jeremy Ebobisse's goals were not enough for maximum points in Texas on the day, but that point earned meant the Quakes remained in decent standing.

Luchi Gonzalez's men are fifth in the Western Conference standings heading into this weekend's round of fixtures, only five points behind first-placed Seattle Sounders.

LAFC has been a standout in both the MLS and on the continental scene this season, as they defeated a familiar foe in the the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Steve Cherundolo's players must now shift their attention to four consecutive MLS matches in order to extend their excellent unbeaten streak, which has seen them concede only six goals in eight games.

With seven goals in the first eight games, Bouanga is second in the MLS scoring list this season, trailing only the Sounders' Jordan Morris.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and how to stream it online.

Kick-Off Time

Game: San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am BST (May 7) Venue: Levi's Stadium

San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC face off at Levi's Stadium on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 12:30 am BST (May 7).

How to watch Earthquakes vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

Earthquakes News

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Niko Tsakiris are the only players absent for the game.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Mensah, Rodrigues, Marie; Yueill, Gruezo, Monteiro; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Cowell

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Los Angeles News

LAFC still has Maxime Crepeau unavailable and will only expect him back towards the second half of the season. LAFC will once again rely on Denis Bouanga for goals, as he is their top scorer with six strikes to his name.

LAFC possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Murillo, Chiellini, Palacios; Sanchez; Tillman, Acosta, Cifuentes; Vela, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers McCarthy, Jakupovic Defenders Chiellini, Palacios, Palencia, Murillo, Leone, Long, Maldonado, Hollingshead Midfielders Bluk, Bogusz, Cifuentes, Acosta, Tillman, Sanchez, Duenas Forwards Vela, Bouanga, Opoku, Torres

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five head-to-head matches, San Jose Earthquakes have come out victorious thrice and LAFC twice. All of their last five games have been won by the home team. The away team has not won this clash since San Jose did it in 2020.

