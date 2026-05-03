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How to get San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA tickets: Playoffs, prices & more

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Including ticket prices for Spurs vs Timberwolves, where to buy & more

The Western Conference Semifinals are set to ignite as the San Antonio Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 at the Frost Bank Center on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The 2-seed vs. 6-seed matchup features a clash of contrasting fortunes. The Spurs advanced with ease, dispatching the Trail Blazers in five games behind a dominant postseason debut from Victor Wembanyama. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves pulled off a gritty first-round upset of the defending champion Nuggets but paid a heavy price; they enter this series severely shorthanded, missing their top two guards and fighting to prove their depth can withstand the "Alien" in San Antonio.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Game 1 and beyond, including where to buy them and current market pricing for the start of the Semifinals.


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How much do Timberwolves vs. Spurs Playoff tickets cost?

As the Spurs return to the second round for the first time since 2017, ticket demand in San Antonio has reached a decade-high. While the "get-in" price is more accessible than the New York or L.A. markets, premium seats are moving fast.

  • Game 1 (San Antonio): Current "get-in" prices on secondary markets like Ticketmaster and Gametime are starting at approximately $153. Balcony center seating is generally trending between $160 and $185.
  • Lower Bowl: Plaza-level seating for the series opener is currently averaging between $390 and $450.
  • Game 3 (Minneapolis): As the series heads to the Target Center on May 8, entry-level seats are currently listed around $112.
  • Courtside Seats: Premium floor-side experiences at the Frost Bank Center for Game 1 are commanding upwards of $2,100, with some VIP baseline options listed as high as $5,500.

Factors that influence cost include:

  • The "Ant-Man" Absence: Minnesota superstar Anthony Edwards (left knee bruise) has been ruled out for Games 1 and 2. While this has slightly tempered prices for traveling Wolves fans, the demand in San Antonio remains high as Spurs fans look to capitalize on a weakened opponent.
  • The Wembanyama Hype: Victor Wembanyama’s 25.0 PPG and league-leading block rate during the first round have made the Spurs the hottest ticket in the South.
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San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves kick-off time


NBA
NBA Playoffs
Frost Bank Center

Team news & squads

Form

San Antonio SpursSAS
-Form

  • San Antonio Spurs

    114

    -

    95

    Portland Trail Blazers

    W

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    93

    -

    114

    San Antonio Spurs

    W

  • Portland Trail Blazers

    108

    -

    120

    San Antonio Spurs

    W

  • San Antonio Spurs

    103

    -

    106

    Portland Trail Blazers

    L

  • San Antonio Spurs

    111

    -

    98

    Portland Trail Blazers

    W

Minnesota TimberwolvesMIN
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  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    110

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    98

    Denver Nuggets

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    125

    -

    113

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    L

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    112

    -

    96

    Denver Nuggets

    W

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    113

    -

    96

    Denver Nuggets

    W

  • Denver Nuggets

    114

    -

    119

    Minnesota Timberwolves

    W

Head-to-Head Record

San Antonio SpursSAS

Last 5 matches

Minnesota TimberwolvesMIN

1

Win

4

Wins

  • San Antonio Spurs

    126

    -

    123

    Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    104

    -

    103

    San Antonio Spurs

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    125

    -

    112

    San Antonio Spurs

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    141

    -

    124

    San Antonio Spurs

  • Minnesota Timberwolves

    112

    -

    110

    San Antonio Spurs

575

Points scored

605

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