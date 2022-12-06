Samuel Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation' but complains of 'daily harassment' from Algeria supporters

Samuel Eto'o has apologised after a video emerged of him kneeing a man in the face following Brazil's win over South Korea on December 5.

WHAT HAPPENED? A video emerged online showing Eto'o and his team leaving Brazil's last-16 mauling of South Korea on December, with the Cameroonian locked into an argument with a man outside the stadium. That escalated into Eto'o kneeing the bent down photographer as a fight emerged, which he has since spoken out about.

WHAT HE SAID: A statement posted to Eto'o's Twitter, titled 'My Sincere Apologies', reads: "On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter. I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.

"I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence. During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria's defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport. All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected. I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

"To Fennecs' fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us. Samuel Eto'o."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 41-year-old former striker has been a regular at games in Qatar thus far. Eto'o scored 56 times in 118 caps for Cameroon throughout his sparkling playing career and currently serves as the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. His nation bowed out of the World Cup in the group stages.

WHAT NEXT? With Eto'o now having spoken on the matter, it remains to be seen if further action will be taken. The Cameroonian will likely be spotted again attending matches in the Middle East, with the World Cup quickly heading into the quarter-final stage.