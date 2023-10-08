'She's crazy!' - Chelsea legend Sam Kerr shares hilarious video of Lionesses star and 'best friend' Millie Bright singing Whitney Houston in an electric fan

Chelsea's star striker Sam Kerr shared a hilarious video of Millie Bright singing Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' into an electric fan.

Kerr shares hilarious video of Bright

Singing Whitney Houston into fan

Cuthbert shocked by performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to BBC, the Australian star was asked to show off a photo that proved she is best friends with the Blues' captain. Kerr showed off a hilarious video she had captured of Bright singing the famous song in a very off-note manner. The video ends with Erin Cuthbert being shocked by the performance of her captain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea won their first game of the season 2-1 against London rivals Tottenham, with Bright taking on her first game as the captain of the team since she took over the responsibility from Magdalena Eriksson who left for Bayern Munich in the summer.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will next take on Manchester City on October 8 as they look to go top of the table with two wins in two.