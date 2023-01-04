Salernitana vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Salernitana against Milan in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan have a eight-point gap between themselves and Serie A leaders Napoli when the Rossoneri take on Salernitana on Wednesday.

The defending Italian champions' last competitive fixture was a 2-1 win over Fiorentina ahead of the World Cup international break, on November 13 last year, while mid-table Salernitana lost 3-0 to Monza.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Salernitana vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Salernitana vs AC Milan Date: January 4, 2022 Kick-off: 6:30am ET, 11:30am GMT, 5pm IST Venue: Arechi Stadium, Salerno

How to watch Salernitana vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A clash between Salernitana and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT TV.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT TV India Sports18 - 1 HD JioCinema

Salernitana team news and squad

A knee injury rules out Pasquale Mazzocchi, and Antonio Candreva is suspended for the tie after picking a red card against Monza, while Norbert Gyomber is a doubt on account of a hamstring issue.

The responsibility in attack will be once again borne by the team's leading goalscorer, Boulaye Dia.

Salernitana possible XI: Sepe; Bronn, Daniliuc, Pirola; Kastanos, Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Maggiore, Bradaric; Dia, Piatek

Position Players Goalkeepers Sepe, Ochoa, Fiorillo, De Matteis Defenders Daniliuc, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Pirola, Fazio, Motoc, Bradaric, Sy, Sambia Midfielders Radovanovic, Maggiore, Bohinen, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Kastanos, Capezzi, Orlando Forwards Dia, Patek, Bonazzoli, Botheim, Valencia, Kristoffersen

AC Milan team news and squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was included in the squad for the mid-season club friendlies but is still out injured alongside Alessandro Florenzi, Ante Rebic, Divock Origi and Fode Ballo-Toure.

Junior Messias and Mike Maignan are also unavailable against Salernitana.

Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez return to the XI after a runners-up finish at the World Cup, joined by Rafael Leao in attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud