How to follow Salem Al Dawsari at the World Cup 2026: Saudi Arabia World Cup tickets, information & more

The Green Falcons are ready to soar on the global stage once again. Led by their talismanic captain and Asian football icon, Salem Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia has officially secured its place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Saudi Arabia has been drawn into a fascinating group that will see them compete across some of the most technologically advanced stadiums in North America.

Following their historic qualification, confirmed after a high-stakes draw with Iraq in Jeddah, the demand to see the Al Hilal superstar in person has surged.

GOAL has all the essential details and how to buy tickets to watch the Green Falcons as they look to repeat their giant-killing heroics on American soil.

When is Saudi Arabia playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL Tickets June 21, 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Tickets June 26, 2026 Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Tickets

Where to buy Saudi Arabia World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation and is open until the end of the tournament. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation and is open until the end of the tournament. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are Saudi Arabia World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup are subject to dynamic pricing, meaning costs fluctuate based on the venue, the opponent, and the proximity to the event. Watching a regional icon like Salem Al Dawsari naturally drives prices higher due to the sheer volume of interest from the Middle East and the Saudi diaspora.

Category 3 (Cheapest): These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices start around $70, the high demand for Saudi Arabia matches means these are currently listed on secondary markets between $195 and $450.

These seats are typically located in the upper tiers or behind the goals. While official prices start around $70, the high demand for Saudi Arabia matches means these are currently listed on secondary markets between $195 and $450. Category 2: These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $500 and $950.

These offer a great balance of price and view, usually located in the corners or mid-tier sections. Expect to pay between $500 and $950. Category 1: The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of Al Dawsari’s creative playmaking. Prices for these can range from $1,300 to over $3,500 for high-profile group matches like the opener in Miami.

The premium experience. These seats are along the sidelines and offer the best view of Al Dawsari’s creative playmaking. Prices for these can range from $1,300 to over $3,500 for high-profile group matches like the opener in Miami. Hospitality: For fans looking for luxury, hospitality packages include gourmet catering and lounge access. These typically start at $1,500 and can reach up to $15,000 for private suites in world-class venues like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The best strategy for saving money is to buy as soon as your travel plans are confirmed. The cheapest tickets are always the first to sell out, and prices rarely drop as the tournament start date approaches.

How to buy Saudi Arabian hospitality tickets?

If you want to watch the Green Falcons in style, there are several hospitality tiers available for the 2026 World Cup:

Match Club: This is the entry-level hospitality tier, offering a premium category seat along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game.

This is the entry-level hospitality tier, offering a premium category seat along with access to a deli-style menu and communal bar areas before and after the game. Match Pavilion: A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,500 per match.

A step up, featuring climate-controlled lounges, high-end food, and superior stadium views. Prices generally start around $2,500 per match. The Pearl Lounge: Located at major venues like Hard Rock Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including six-course meals and dedicated concierge service.

Located at major venues like Hard Rock Stadium, this offers the pinnacle of luxury, including six-course meals and dedicated concierge service. Follow Your Team: A specialized hospitality package that ensures you have a VIP seat for all three of Saudi Arabia’s group games, regardless of which city they are played in. This is the ultimate way to follow Al Dawsari without the hassle of individual bookings.

What to expect from Salem Al Dawsari playing for Saudi Arabia

Al Dawsari has been the heartbeat of Saudi football for over a decade. His agility, clinical finishing, and vision have made him a nightmare for defenders in the AFC Champions League, and he brings that same intensity to the national team stage.

At this stage of his career, Al Dawsari has also developed into a sophisticated playmaker, often dropping deeper to provide incisive through-balls for Saudi Arabia’s emerging young forwards. His presence alone shifts the gravity of the game, often drawing multiple defenders toward him and creating space for his teammates.

Beyond the tactics, watching Al Dawsari is about the atmosphere. Every time he touches the ball, the stadium erupts. For many fans in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the man who scored one of the most famous goals in World Cup history against Argentina. Saudi Arabia’s matches are expected to be some of the most vibrant of the entire tournament, filled with green flags, rhythmic chanting, and the undeniable skill of the Tornado.