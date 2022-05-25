Salah rules out summer move away from Liverpool as Mane brushes aside future talk

Mohamed Salah has ruled out a summer transfer away from Liverpool, insisting he will stay at Anfield "next season for sure."

However Sadio Mane refused to do the same, stating that he will only discuss his own Reds future after Saturday's Champions League final.

Both Salah and Mane are set to enter the final year of their contracts, which has led to consistent transfer rumours in recent months.

What did Salah say about his Liverpool future?

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Paris, Salah was asked about the speculation surrounding his future.

He told reporters: “I don't want to be selfish. I’m just focused with the team, really. I don’t want to talk about the contract. We have a long time. I’m staying next season for sure. That’s clear. I’m staying next season. Let’s see after that.”

What did Mane say about his Liverpool situation?

Salah's words were in contrast to Mane, who was coy when asked by Sky Sports whether he would be staying on Merseyside beyond the summer.

Smiling, the Senegal star said: "This question, I will answer after the Champions League. [If] I am staying or not, I will answer after the Champions League!”

Soon after, he was asked by a Spanish journalist if he would consider a move to Real Madrid this summer.

He replied: “Good question, but what I want to say is that right now I am fully, fully focused on the Champions League [final]. For me and for Liverpool fans, that is the most important thing.

"All the other things are not important for me. It’s just important that we do everything possible to make sure we win the game for Liverpool."

