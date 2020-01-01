Salah sets Liverpool record in Premier League defeat against Aston Villa

The Egypt international found the back of the net at Villa Park to lay an amiable feat in the English top-flight

star Mohamed Salah has now scored against 25 of the 26 clubs he has appeared against in the Premier League following his strike against on Sunday.

The fleet-footed forward was one of the standout performers for the Anfield outfit as they suffered a shock 7-2 defeat against Villa.

The international was afforded his fourth league appearance in the encounter and gave a good account of himself despite his side’s thrashing by Dean Smith’s men.

The forward reduced the deficit for Jurgen Klopp’s men after Ollie Watkins had given Villa a 2-0 lead with his brace.

Salah reacted first after Guinea international Naby Keita’s shot was blocked, and he calmly tucked home his effort.

The 28-year-old has now scored against most of the sides he has faced in the English top-flight since teaming up with Liverpool.

96% - Mo Salah has now scored against 25 of the 26 sides he has appeared against in the Premier League for Liverpool (96%) - the best ratio of any player in the competition for the club. Collection. #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/5CRfeXg39v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Salah then got his second in the encounter at the hour mark after benefitting from a through ball from Roberto Firmino.

The forward featured for the duration of the game but his effort was not enough to help the Anfield outfit avoid the heavy defeat.

Salah has been a consistent performer for Liverpool since joining the side from AS in the summer of 2017.

His efforts helped the Anfield outfit won the 2018 title and end their 30-year wait for the Premier League diadem last term.

The forward has won a number of individual accolades following his impressive displays for the Reds, including the two Premier League Golden Boot awards and African Footballer of the Year prize.

Salah will hope to inspire his side back to winning ways when they slug it out against in their next league game on October 17.

The versatile forward has 67 appearances for the national team and played a significant role as the North Africans qualified for the 2018 World Cup in .

Salah will be expected to feature prominently for the Pharaohs in their qualifiers.