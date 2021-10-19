Salah sets Liverpool consecutive goalscoring record after finish against Atletico in Champions League
Andrew Steel
Oct 19, 2021 19:38 UTC +00:00
Getty
Mohamed Salah has added a new record to his burgeoning collection of Liverpool honours after becoming the first player to score in nine consecutive matches in the club's history.
The Egypt international opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Wanda Metropolitano in their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, rifling home a deflected finish off James Milner.
It comes as the striker continues to discover arguably the richest form of his career, with the forward a standout performer at Anfield across the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
More to come...