Salah's agent complicates his move to Beşiktaş: 24-hour deadline to settle it

Beşiktaş's pursuit of Mohamed Salah has hit the buffers. Talks over a move for the Egyptian star had reached advanced stages in recent days, only to stall.

The Turkish club want to sign the Egypt international on a free transfer after his Liverpool contract expired, and negotiations had taken a positive turn when Beşiktaş upped their offer to a two-season deal.

Turkish press reports put the new offer at a guaranteed annual salary of 15 million euros. Then the talks snagged on the demands of the player's agent, Ramy Abbas.

Turkish journalist Ozgun Sahinoglu confirmed the deal had become complicated once again. He explained that the additional cost of the clauses Abbas wants, chiefly image rights and a percentage of shirt sales, almost matches the player's salary itself.

Writing on his account on the "X" platform, Sahinoglu indicated a fresh meeting will take place between Salah's agent and the Beşiktaş board in a bid to bridge the gap and get the agreement over the line.

The newspaper "turkiyetoday", meanwhile, reported that the Beşiktaş board gave Salah a 24-hour deadline to respond to their final offer, one that could push his total annual income to between 19 and 20 million euros.

That offer breaks down as 15 million euros in fixed salary plus around 4 million euros in performance-related incentives, along with image rights clauses. Should every bonus be triggered, the Turkish club's total outlay across the two-season contract would top 40 million euros.