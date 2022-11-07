Mohamed Salah sits alongside Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski when it comes to the world’s “top forwards”, claims Liverpool team-mate Thiago.

Egyptian star has rediscovered his spark

Nine goals in his last eight games

Sits alongside the very best in the business

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian superstar has rediscovered a spark at Anfield over recent weeks and was at his talismanic best when netting a match-winning brace for the Reds in their 2-1 win at Tottenham. Salah has hit 170 goals for Liverpool through just 274 appearances and Thiago, who has played alongside some iconic attackers at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, considers him to be on par with the very best in the business.

WHAT THEY SAID: Discussing Salah with Premier League Productions, Thiago said: “He's one of the top forwards that I've played with in my career, it's the consistency that he has on and off the pitch. His work ethic, how he wants to help the team, how he wants to help himself. I think it's that hunger that defines him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah saw questions asked of his form early in the 2022-23 campaign, but he has now hit nine goals through his last eight games and is up to 14 for the season across all competitions – with Liverpool looking to overcome a slow start as a collective.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Salah has been directly involved in 19 goals in 20 games for Liverpool across all competitions this season (14 goals, five assists) – only in 2021-22 (28) has the Egyptian had more through his first 20 appearances of a campaign for the Reds.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? Liverpool will be in third round Carabao Cup action against Derby on Wednesday, before heading into the World Cup break on the back of a Premier League home date with Southampton on Saturday.