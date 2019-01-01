Salah left out of latest Egypt squad

star Mohamed Salah has been excluded from the latest squad as he's given time to rest and recuperate over the forthcoming international break.

The Egyptian football federation wrote in an official statement: "The technical team of the national team confirmed the decision to exempt Liverpool star Mohamed Salah from joining the current camp for the desire to rest him and ease the burden of games in this period in order to recover and get rid of the stress resulting from his successive participation with his club so that he is in full physical and mental health to participate in the next official commitments."

The news will certainly be welcomed by Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, who will be pleased that one of his star names will now have more than a week to rest ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with .

