Salah critics shrugged off by Henderson as Liverpool skipper salutes fearsome front three

The Reds captain considers an Egyptian forward to be “incredible”, Roberto Firmino one of his “favourite players” and Sadio Mane to still be improving

Mohamed Salah remains an “incredible” asset for regardless of what certain critics may think, says Jordan Henderson, with the Reds skipper talking up the importance of a fearsome attacking unit at Anfield.

The remarkable run of success enjoyed at Anfield in recent times has been spearheaded by a prolific trio of forwards.

Salah, along with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, has led from the front and delivered a record-setting collection of goals.

Questions have been asked of a supposed selfish streak in the Egyptian’s game and his working relationship with some of those around him – while his efforts have sparked inevitable admiring glances from afar – but Henderson considers Salah to be a priceless commodity.

The Reds skipper told the Liverpool Echo: “People may be critical at times but Mo has been outstanding. He set the bar so high, people expect that every year but look at his performances and his goals, he is incredible.

“Just look at what he has achieved so far, he has made a huge difference since he came into the club. A great guy off the pitch and a great person to have around. I can't speak highly enough of him.”

While Salah continues to star on the right for Liverpool, Mane has become just as important to the collective cause on the opposite flank.

The Senegalese has registered 80 goals through 169 appearances for the Reds, and Henderson believes there is even more to come from the 28-year-old.

He said: “An incredible player. I wouldn't like to mark him on a weekend, he is so unpredictable. He can go either way with both feet, so strong and powerful and that doesn't just happen.

“He is in the gym every day before training doing strength work to get better and improve. I just see that will to improve in Sadio, that desire to get better and take more and that is really important for this team. Yet another standout performer from us in the Premier League. He deserves all the credit he gets.”

While Salah and Mane tend to steal the headlines, Firmino is the glue that holds Liverpool’s frontline together.

Henderson acknowledges as much, saying of the international: “I love Bobby. He is one of my favourite players. He is incredible. Everything about him, I love, really.

“He's such an important player for this team and a lot of what he does goes unnoticed. He is another world-class player who has had a brilliant season and another who has made a huge impact since he came from .”