Bukayo Saka to start! Southgate makes big call with winger set to return to England line up ahead of World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal

Bukayo Saka is expected to start in England's World Cup last-16 tie against Senegal.

Saka set for return to England XI

Didn't play against Wales

Has scored two goals at World Cup so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka has been selected to start by Gareth Southgate for his side's crucial World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal, according to Sky Sports. The Arsenal winger scored two goals in England's 6-2 win over Iran in the first group game, and played 78 minutes of their clash with the USMNT, before being replaced by Marcus Rashford against Wales.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate isn't short of attacking options in Qatar. Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Rashford and Saka have all scored at the tournament. Harry Kane is yet to find the back of the net, but has laid on three goals for his teammates so far, the most of any England player at a major tournament since David Beckham in 2002.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is currently unknown who will drop out for Saka. Foden and Rashford both scored in England's win over Wales, with the second-half performance receiving significant praise from fans. The rest of the line-up is expected to remain unchanged, which could see Jordan Henderson retain his spot in midfield, unless Southgate drastically changes the formation.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Should the Three Lions beat Senegal they would set up a quarter-final clash against France or Poland who play before them on Sunday.