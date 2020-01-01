Saha urges Man Utd to sign Bruno Fernandes & hopes he makes Scholes-type impact

The former Red Devils striker is eager to see the Portugal international signed in the January window and has been impressed with Marcus Rashford

Louis Saha hopes manage to complete a January move for CP star Bruno Fernandes and hopes he'll be the goalscoring midfield addition that the Red Devils are craving.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have reportedly agreed personal terms with the international as the United boss looks to improve his squad with the aim of challenging for a top-four spot in the second half of the season.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, five points behind in fourth, and Saha is hoping that, should Fernandes arrive at Old Trafford, he can make a big impact.

He told Bonus Code Bets: "Bruno Fernandes seems to be a leader which is a great addition for a player. He can score goals from midfield which is something that is missing at Manchester United at the moment.

"If he could score 10-15 goals a season like Paul Scholes used to do or when Wayne Rooney did when he played in the deeper role it would be a great help to the team.

"I want to see United buy a player after a well-thought out plan, someone who was not a panic buy. A player who wants to come to the club and play for United, rather than someone who is being made to move. A footballer who the club want and who wants to play for the club."

Marcus Rashford has arguably been United's best player in the 2019-20 campaign and leads the club's goalscoring charts with 19 in all competitions.

And Saha has been impressed with what he's seen from the international and believes that, despite Solskjaer's side being without football for the time being, he remains happy at Old Trafford.

He added: "At the beginning of the season I was slightly worried for him and thought he was a bit naive but now he looks a lot better. A few months ago, he was making a lot of unnecessary runs which was using up a lot of his energy but now he is looking more drilled and consistent with his play.

"I like the look of Marcus now, not only for the goals he is scoring on a regular level but also his body language has got better and his link up play with other players around him has improved.

"It is a lot more tempting for players to want moves to teams that play Champions League football. There are various clauses in contracts nowadays and the want to play at the top level is a huge ambition for players.

"However, he seems to be very settled where he is, the way he is acting on and off the pitch shows to be someone who wants to stay in Manchester. He is still very young, so he needs stability and I feel he has a lot still to give in England."