Sagna urges Arsenal to give Lacazette new contract and would love Gnabry back

Arsenal must do everything they can to keep Alexandre Lacazette at the club next season, according to former Gunners defender Bacary Sagna.

Lacazette has been a key part of Arsenal's push for the top four this season, captaining the side since the start of December as Mikel Arteta's men aim for a Champions League return.

Hoiwever his contract expires in the summer, and Sagna says keeping the 30-year-old at Emirates Stadium must be a priority.

What has been said?

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sagna said: "If I was Arsenal, I would do everything they can to try and keep Lacazette.

"When you see the way he’s playing, he’s a good leader, a natural leader, he’s been at the club for such a long time, so he knows the club perfectly.

"I think he is doing well, he brings so much to the squad at the moment. So, you want to be able to keep someone like him, Arsenal shouldn’t let him go because he has this vision that the club needs."

Could Gnabry return to Arsenal?

While Lacazette may leave Arsenal in the summer, one former Gunner who could return is Serge Gnabry, with the club linked with a move for the Bayern Munich forward.

Sagna was a team mate of Gnabry at Arsenal between 2011 and 2016, and feels the Germany international would be a perfect signing.

He said: "I would love to see Gnabry back at Arsenal. I saw him starting at Arsenal so I know what he’s capable of. He’s been developing amazingly in Germany in two different clubs and I think it could be the time for him to come back.

"He’s a brilliant player, powerful, fast, efficient. He already knows the club, he knows the team, so for him it’s home."

The current crop of Arsenal players meanwhile will continue their push for the top four tonight when they face Liverpool in the Premier League.

