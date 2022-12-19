Argentina star Rodrigo De Paul delivered a cutting message to anyone who doubted that he and his country's chances of winning the World Cup.

De Paul delivers defiant message

Criticised after matchday one showing

Integral as Argentina won World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? De Paul put in yet another tireless display in Argentina's midfield as they beat France on penalties to win their first World Cup in 36 years. The Atletico Madrid midfielder responded to critics of his performance in Argentina's matchday one defeat to Saudi Arabia at the tournament in rather explosive fashion, amid the celebrations.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on Nicolas Otamendi's Instagram live after the win, De Paul stated:“We are in the history forever. Whoever doubted me, s*ck my d*ck."

In more family friendly fashion, he told reporters: "We suffered a lot, but it feels so good. We were born to suffer, it hardens us, as we are going to suffer all our lives. We always carry the flag everywhere; I hope our fans are as happy as we are.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Albiceleste got off to a nightmare start in Qatar when their 36-game unbeaten run heading into the tournament was snapped by minnows Saudi Arabia. De Paul was one of several players slammed after the game for a subpar performance, but the midfielder excelled throughout the rest of the tournament as Lionel Scaloni's side went all the way.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR DE PAUL? The all-action midfielder returns to Atletico Madrid a World Cup winner, but must try to inspire his club side to greater fortunes with Los Rojiblancos sat fifth in La Liga, some 13 points adrift of league leaders Barcelona.