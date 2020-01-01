Ryan to donate money for every Premier League save in wake of Australian bushfires

The Seagulls' number one will be hoping his fellow shot-stoppers can step up this weekend as he raises money for an important cause

's Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan has vowed to donate AU$500 (£262/€308) for every save made in the Premier League this weekend towards bushfire relief efforts Down Under.

Ryan's country has been in the grips of a bushfire crisis for weeks now with a number of lives lost and surrounding wildlife left devastated.

Having grown up in Sydney and now a regular for the Socceroos, Ryan is eager to offer his support and will be hoping he and other Premier League keepers can pull off a number of saves over the next few days.

"In light of the devastation caused by the bushfires back home, I’m donating 500 Australian dollars for every registered save by all Premier League goalkeepers across every fixture for this weekend," Ryan wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve chosen to donate to the @wireswildliferescue emergency fund. Thank you to all for your support thus far and as a nation we really do appreciate your gratitude and generosity.

"However there continues to be homes lost, lives of both people and animals lost or in danger, along with whole communities, businesses and more.

"I hope we can continue in the same manor and continue to encourage and influence people into raising money for those affected.

"Other places you’re able to donate can be found in the links in their bios on Instagram or visiting their official webpages. Fingers crossed relief is on its way."

Ryan has kept five clean sheets in the Premier League so far this season with 14th-placed Brighton set to face away on Sunday.

In , a Global Stars exhibition game has been organised for May 23 as a way to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts and honour those that fought the blazes.

Article continues below

While no names have been locked in for the match yet, high-profile players both past and present are expected to turn out for the game.

Rural Fire Service men and women plus SES volunteers will be invited to the match along with many residents that were directly impacted by the fires.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne also recently auctioned off his baggy green cap for over $1 million with all the money going towards the Red Cross' bushfire appeal.