'I'm sick of saying it'- Roy Keane says Man Utd need new goalkeeper and 'world class striker' after FA Cup final loss

Roy Keane has reiterated Manchester United's need to sign a new goalkeeper and a top quality striker after their FA Cup final defeat on Saturday.

United beaten in FA Cup final

De Gea & lack of striker played role in loss

Keane repeated they need to strengthen

WHAT HAPPENED? United were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City at Wembley, with goalkeeper David de Gea once again looking shaky on his line. United failed to take any of their chances in open play despite having 13 shots, with their only goal coming from a Bruno Fernandes penalty.

WHAT THEY SAID: The defeat shows what Erik ten Hag's team are missing to compete for major trophies, ex-United star Keane suggested, saying on ITV Sport: "They need a new goalkeeper and a world-class striker. I'm sick of saying it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Keane has been calling for United to replace De Gea for some time amid the Spaniard's many errors this season, despite him winning the Premier League's Golden Glove. Diogo Costa is reported to be the club's favoured option to challenge De Gea to the number one spot after the Porto shot stopper's impressive displays this term.

Meanwhile, United will be in the market to sign a new forward after Wout Weghorst's underwhelming returns. He has scored just two goals since joining on loan in January until the end of the season, a figure even the Netherlands international admitted was not up to scratch for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? United will surely strengthen in some areas over the summer as they prepare to continue their progress under coach Erik ten Hag next season.