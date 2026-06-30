How to get Round of 16 World Cup tickets: Knockout stages, confirmed games, potential fixtures, Canada vs Morocco & more

The drama of the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 is nigh, as the Round of 32 wraps up. With the tournament bracket officially taking shape, the margin for error is gone.

Blockbuster fixtures are already taking shape, headlined by a massive, historic clash between co-hosts Canada and Morocco, scheduled to kick off the round on July 4th in Houston.

With other global heavyweights finalizing their spots over the coming days - including Brazil and Paraguay confirmed - potential matchups are fueling unprecedented demand across venues in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

What are the upcoming Round of 16 games?

Date & KO Time Match Details Location Tickets July 4, KO 12pm CDT Round of 16: CONFIRMED - Canada vs Morocco Houston Stadium, USA Buy July 4, KO 5pm EDT Round of 16: Paraguay vs. France / Sweden Philadelphia Stadium, USA Buy July 5, KO 4pm EDT Round of 16: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast / Norway New York New Jersey Stadium, USA Buy July 5, KO 6pm CST Round of 16: Mexico / Ecuador vs. England / DR Congo Mexico City Stadium, Mexico Buy July 6, KO 2pm CDT Round of 16: Portugal / Croatia vs. Spain / Austria Dallas Stadium, USA Buy July 6, KO 5pm PDT Round of 16: United States / Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Belgium / Senegal Seattle Stadium, USA Buy July 7, KO 12pm EDT Round of 16: Argentina / Cape Verde vs. Australia / Egypt Atlanta Stadium, USA Buy July 7, KO 4pm PDT Round of 16: Switzerland / Algeria vs. Colombia / Ghana Vancouver Stadium, Canada Buy July 9 – July 11, Various Slots Quarter-Final: TBC Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Kansas City Buy July 14 – July 15, KO 3pm Semi-Final: TBC Dallas Stadium & Atlanta Stadium, USA Buy July 18, KO 3pm 3rd Place: TBC Miami Stadium, USA Buy July 19, KO 3pm Final: TBC New York New Jersey Stadium, USA Buy

What are the next Round of 32 games?

Date & KO Time Match Details Location Tickets June 29, KO 12pm CDT Round of 32: Brazil vs Japan Houston Stadium, USA 2-1 June 29, KO 4:30pm EDT Round of 32: Germany vs Paraguay Boston Stadium, USA 1-1 (Paraguay won on penalties) June 29, KO 7pm CST Round of 32: Netherlands vs Morocco Monterrey Stadium, Mexico 1-1 (Morocco won on penalties) June 30, KO 12pm CDT Round of 32: Ivory Coast vs Norway Dallas Stadium, USA Buy June 30, KO 5pm EDT Round of 32: France vs Sweden New York New Jersey Stadium, USA Buy June 30, KO 7pm CST Round of 32: Mexico vs Ecuador Mexico City Stadium, Mexico Buy July 1, KO 12pm EDT Round of 32: England vs DR Congo Atlanta Stadium, USA Buy July 1, KO 1pm PDT Round of 32: Belgium vs Senegal Seattle Stadium, USA Buy July 1, KO 5pm PDT Round of 32: United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, USA Buy July 2, KO 12pm PDT Round of 32: Spain vs Austria Los Angeles Stadium, USA Buy July 2, KO 7pm EDT Round of 32: Portugal vs Croatia Toronto Stadium, Canada Buy July 2, KO 8pm PDT Round of 32: Switzerland vs Algeria Vancouver Stadium, Canada Buy July 3, KO 1pm CDT Round of 32: Australia vs Egypt Dallas Stadium, USA Buy July 3, KO 6pm EDT Round of 32: Argentina vs Cape Verde Miami Stadium, USA Buy July 3, KO 8:30pm CDT Round of 32: Colombia vs Ghana Kansas City Stadium, USA Buy

How to buy World Cup Round of 16 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

READ MORE: How to buy World Cup 2026 resale tickets: FIFA Official Resale, Mexico resale, information & more