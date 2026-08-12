Roony Bardghji sends a three-word message after undergoing surgery

Barcelona star Roony Bardghji (20) went under the knife on Wednesday after the serious injury he recently suffered.

The club had confirmed that their Swedish forward tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The blow lands even harder because it struck the same right knee he had already damaged during his time at Copenhagen, when he tore the same anterior cruciate ligament.

Bardghji took to social media after the operation: "The comeback starts now."

Chances had been scarce for him last season, and Barcelona had been hunting for a new club to take him on. For now, he stays put at the Catalan giants.

Plenty of team-mates rallied round with messages of support online. Even his former club chipped in.

Copenhagen posted words of encouragement for the injured youngster: "Stay strong, Roony. You have done it before, and you can do it again."

Barcelona will release a fresh statement soon to clarify the situation and reveal how long he faces on the sidelines.