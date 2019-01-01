Ronaldo & Rooney wanted out so Pogba will be forgiven at Man Utd – Scholes

The Red Devils legend does not expect a summer of speculation surrounding the World Cup winner to be an issue for his team-mates at Old Trafford

The uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future will not be an issue for his team-mates, says Paul Scholes, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney having faced similar challenges in the past.

Transfer speculation has never been far away from a World Cup-winning midfielder this summer, with rumours raging on as Real Madrid wait for the window in Spain to swing shut.

Pogba has admitted that he would be willing to consider a “new challenge” after three seasons back at Old Trafford, but no offers have been put to him as yet.

With United understandably reluctant to part with an enigmatic talent, it could be that he stays put and has to focus his full attention on events in the Premier League and .

Red Devils icon Scholes does not see that being a problem, with players hinting at moves elsewhere when at the peak of their powers considered to be nothing new.

He told the Daily Mail: “I think it did happen, two or three times [a player wanting to leave during my United career].

“It happened with Cristiano and Wayne so I think it'll be accepted [Pogba's comments].

“Paul is not a bad lad so as long as he is committed to the rest of the team and playing every week then there won't be a problem.”

Scholes’ fellow United legend Gary Neville believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to move disruptive figures such as Pogba off his books.

He concedes, however, that the Reds Devils cannot afford to part with too many senior stars in one go after already sanctioning the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter and seeing David de Gea enter the final year of his contract.

A member of the fabled Class of ’92 said: “I think there are three or four players at Old Trafford who have higher levels of quality that in a perfect world, Ole would probably like them all out at once.

“But actually, if they left it would weaken the team that badly it'd mean that they wouldn't challenge for the etc.

“I think what Ole has to do is to get rid of one at a time. I think it's a clever transition out of what has been a poor transfer strategy for the last four or five years.

“You can't get out of it in one year, it's going to take two or three years of good culture and tone, in terms of what they're doing, to get out of what they've done.

“You can't lose Lukaku, Pogba, De Gea, [Anthony] Martial all in one – you'd be absolutely decimated. The dressing room would be shot to pieces. You could maybe lose them over a period of two to three years if they wanted to leave.”

With the transfer window having closed for Premier League sides, United are narrowing their focus on their 2019-20 opener against on Sunday.