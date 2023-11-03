A tribute to Ronaldo, Romario & Co? Formula One star Lewis Hamilton dons retro 1990s Brazil tracksuit ahead of Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton turned heads when donning a Brazil tracksuit from the mid-1990s ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hamilton is hoping to win his first grand prix since his victory in Saudi Arabia in 2021 this weekend. Ahead of Friday's practice sessions, the 38-year-old was spotted wearing an old Brazil tracksuit in the paddock. Perhaps this was a nod to Brazil greats like Ronaldo and Romario, who helped fire the Selecao to World Cup glory in 1994, when the tracksuit was used by the national team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hamilton's attire is likely to go down well with the locals this weekend, as he tries to leapfrog Red Bull driver Sergio Perez into second in the standings - with world champion Max Verstappen way out in front.

WHAT NEXT? Hamilton will race in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday evening.