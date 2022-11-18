'I will be happy' - Ronaldo reveals he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League and praises Arteta

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the startling claim that he would like to see rivals Arsenal clinch the Premier League title.

Ronaldo wants Arsenal to win Premier League

Has been critical of Manchester United

The forward 'likes' Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has made another audacious claim in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan onTalkTV. This time he has revealed that he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League if Manchester United fail to do so, and has also praised the Gunners' boss Arteta.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester [United] first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do," he stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As things stand, Manchester United would have to make a quantum leap in their performances to win the Premier League as they currently sit in fifth place with 26 points from 14 matches, 11 points behind Arsenal. The club has acknowledged Ronaldo's shock interview with a statement of their own, but it remains to be seen what will happen next, and whether they will decide to cut ties entirely with the 37-year-old.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United happen to be the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League in 2022-23, courtesy of a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After missing out on the friendly against Nigeria, the forward will hope to get fit before Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana on November 24.