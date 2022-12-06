News Matches
Portugal vs Switzerland

WATCH: Who needs Ronaldo? CR7's replacement Ramos gives Portugal the lead in World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland with explosive finish

Matt O'Connor-Simpson
19:33 GMT 06/12/2022
Gonzalo Ramos
Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal starting XI against Switzerland at the World Cup and opened the scoring in style.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos started in place of Ronaldo in Portugal's last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday and needed just 17 minutes to get on the scoresheet. The 21-year-old smashed a powerful effort past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer at his near post to fire Portugal into an early lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal manager Fernando Santos raised eyebrows with his decision to drop Ronaldo and bring in Ramos. However, his decision appears to have paid off with Ramos showing exactly what he can do by opening the scoring. Ramos has also done something Ronaldo is yet to manage, score in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? The winners of the match between Portugal and Switzerland will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

