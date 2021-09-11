Ronaldo reflects on dream Man Utd return after two-goal debut against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo admits it felt "magical" to be back at Manchester United's "Theatre of Dreams", with the Portuguse enjoying a two-goal second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle.

He has said on social media: "My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams.

"For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into.

"Along with all my team-mates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

"Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team!

"Let’s go, Devils!"

