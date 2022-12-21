Ronaldo was offered to Eintracht Frankfurt before Man Utd exit, claims club chairman

Eintracht Frankfurt chairman Axel Hellman claimed the club were offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan and subsequent mutual release from United, another story surrounding what could've been for Ronaldo has surfaced. Eintracht chairman Hellmann revealed they were offered the chance to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the summer transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: “He was even offered to us," he admitted to DAZN, adding: "I have the feeling he was offered to every Champions League club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford after just one season back at United was made clear before the 2021-22 campaign had ended, with United not securing Champions League football. However, a move failed to materialise and, under the new management of Erik ten Hag, he had been unable to make any sort of impact on the team, resulting in his messy exit ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has been training at Valdebebas following Portugal's World Cup exit, but looks set to sign for Saudi outfit Al-Nassr.