Ronaldo matches Messi's Champions League record

The Portuguese star found the back of the net on Tuesday to bring up a milestone that only his Argentine rival has also managed

Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half strike against Ferencvaros has seen the attacker bring up his 70th home goal in the - a record haul he now shares with Lionel Messi.

After Andrea Pirlo's side went behind in the 19th minute via a goal from Myrto Uzuni on Tuesday, Ronaldo brought Juve level 16 minutes later as he fired home from distance after being set up by Juan Cuadrado.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season in front of goal and has eight goals from just five appearances this campaign. After missing Juventus' first two Champions League group games through Covid-19, Ronaldo now has his first goal in the competition this season.

More teams

Overall, Ronaldo has struck 131 Champions League goals across just 172 games with the former attacker winning the competition an impressive five times to date.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The icon also recently celebrated scoring his 100th international goal as he continues to etch his name into football history for both club and country.

After seeing Ronaldo strike twice for Juventus on Saturday in a 2-0 win over , Pirlo was quick to praise his star man and noted that he sets an example for everyone.

"He is a great professional, as we already knew," Pirlo told DAZN . "He is a real champion and sets the example for everyone around him, both in the matches and in training.

"The only advice I can give him is to keep going in the same way."

Speaking prior to the match against Ferencvaros, Pirlo was also quick to stress that Ronaldo gets no special treatment despite his importance to the Turin side.

Article continues below

"I treat him like I treat all the other players. I'm always available on and off the pitch," Pirlo told a press conference on Monday.

"It's easy to have a good relationship between humble people. I'm like that. I behave with him – a champion – like I do with [Gianluca] Frabotta or [Manolo] Portanova, who are two young players.

"I do the same things I was used to doing when I was a player."