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Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Ronaldo is not alone: Postecoglou changes Al-Nassr's plan in the absence of Felix and Coman

Al Nassr FC vs Abha
Al Nassr FC
Abha
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
J. Felix
K. Coman
A. Al-Hamdan
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
France

"Al-Alami" seeks a return to winning ways

Ange Postecoglou has torn up his usual system for Al-Nassr's clash with Abha in the Saudi Roshn League. The Australian was forced into the switch by the absence of two of his stars: Portugal's Joao Felix and France's Kingsley Coman.

Al-Nassr host Abha today, Wednesday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the sixth round of the Roshn League fixtures.

With Joao Felix suspended through accumulated cards, Postecoglou has drafted in Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the heart of the attack.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

Coman's injury has opened the door for Brazilian Angelo on the right wing, while Abdullah Al-Khaibari steps in alongside Sammy Costa in midfield.

At the back, Postecoglou has recalled Spain's Inigo Martinez to partner France's Mohamed Simakan, with Abdulelah Al-Amri sidelined by injury.

Al-Nassr go into the match sitting third in the Saudi League table on 12 points, gathered from four wins and a single defeat, three points behind Al-Hilal and Al-Qadsiah, who have played one match more.

Al-Nassr's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Bento
  • Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Mohamed Simakan - Inigo Martinez - Saad Al-Nasser
  • Midfield: Angelo - Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Sammy Costa - Sadio Mane
  • Attack: Abdullah Al-Hamdan - Cristiano Ronaldo
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