Ronaldo scores first Europa League goal of his career & is ‘totally committed’ to Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first Europa League goal of his career against FC Sheriff and is said to be “totally committed” to Manchester United.

Portuguese on target vs Sheriff

Remains 'committed' despite bench role

Has scored 699 goals at club level

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar netted from the penalty spot as the Red Devils claimed a 2-0 victory over the Moldovan champions on Thursday. That effort took the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to 699 efforts at club level, while also allowing him to get off the mark in Europe’s second tier competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ronaldo spent much of the summer pushing for a move away from Old Trafford, but Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has said of getting the 37-year-old fully up to speed in 2022-23: "We could expect this when you miss pre-season so he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close. When he gets fitter he will finish them. I think [he is] totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved. You see also connections coming around him and he is constructing connections so I am happy with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has made just one Premier League start this season, as alternative attacking options are favoured, but now has his first goal of the campaign and will be hoping to figure more prominently for Ten Hag after the latest international break.

WATCH RONALDO'S FIRST EUROPA LEAGUE GOAL:

DID YOU KNOW? Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 699th goal of his club career, with Sheriff Tiraspol the 124th side he’s netted against in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? United have seen two Premier League fixtures postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meaning that they will not be back in action until a derby date with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on October 2.