Ronaldo equals Messi and Casillas' Champions League records after scoring for Man Utd vs Young Boys

The Portuguese star is now level with his former Real Madrid team-mate for most appearances in the competition

Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled Iker Casillas' record for Champions League appearances after starting Manchester United's game against Young Boys.

Ronaldo made his first appearance for Man Utd in the competition since 2009 on Tuesday as he featured in the club's group-stage opener.

And in his 177th appearance in the competition, he marked the event in typical fashion with an early goal to match another milestone held by one Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's records

Matching Casillas is far from the only record that Ronaldo has earned in the Champions League.

He's the competition's all-time top goalscorer with 135 finishes, including 17 in 2013-14, the most in a single campaign.

Ronaldo also has more knockout-round goals than any other player with a total of 67 outside of the group stage.

In addition, the Portuguese star is the only player to score in three Champions League finals, the only player to score in all six games in a Champions League group and the only player to score in 11 straight Champions League games.

It took Ronaldo just 13 minutes to open the scoring in Switzerland to put United 1-0 ahead, sealing in the process a share of another record.

Young Boys became his 36th Champions League victim, with only Messi scoring against as many different rivals in the competition.

Restarting life at Man Utd

Ronaldo made his second debut for the club this past weekend as he returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

He scored twice in that match, helping lead Man Utd to a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

