'Ronaldo would be dying to be here' - Di Maria says Messi deal is 'much better' for PSG

The Argentina international who has played alongside two all-time greats is delighted to have his fellow countryman with him in France

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria claims "Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be here", with the Portuguese superstar among those watching from afar as the Ligue 1 giants pulled off the considerable coup of signing Lionel Messi.

One all-time great has arrived in the French capital, with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi committing to a two-year deal at Parc des Princes after seeing Barcelona fail to agree a new contract amid serious financial difficulties at Camp Nou.

PSG had previously been linked with Ronaldo as he enters the final year of his terms at Juventus, but the iconic 36-year-old has, for now, missed out on the chance to join forces with his on-field rival.

What has been said?

Argentina forward Di Maria, who has played alongside both legendary performers on domestic and international stages, told TyC Sports: "Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be here. The quality and quantity of players at PSG is something unique.

"It doesn’t happen often in clubs and the greats always want to be with the best. Cristiano would certainly like to be here, but they signed Messi and luckily, it’s better this way."

Di Maria, who worked with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, added on his fellow countryman who has joined him in France: "Messi is of another category. You throw a stone at him and he stops it, he does it as if it was nothing. He thinks before the others.

"I have never seen anything like it. I have played with Cristiano, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, [Gareth] Bale and honestly, I have never seen anything like it.

"Leo is something unique. For me, it’s very easy to play with him. If you run, he gives you the ball at your feet. There are no excuses. I have a very good relationship with him, even off the pitch.

"I think Messi will feel better here than in Catalunya. With the welcome he has had in Paris, I think he already understands what he represents."

What of those left behind at Barcelona?

Few could have predicted that Messi would sever ties with the only club side that he represented at senior level.

One man that expected him to remain at Camp Nou was Sergio Aguero, with the Argentina international striker leaving Manchester City as a free agent to head for Spain.

He has now seen Messi depart, while also picking up an untimely injury, and Di Maria admits the 33-year-old will be kicking himself.

He added: "Kun wants to kill himself, what can you do? Apart from all that [Messi leaving], the worst thing is that he got injured again and will be out for several weeks. That's the saddest thing."

