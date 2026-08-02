Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding date revealed

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star, is preparing to marry Georgina Rodriguez next weekend in a lavish wedding in Madeira.

According to Britain's The Sun, the 41-year-old Portuguese star will wed Georgina, 32, at Funchal Cathedral. The celebrations then move on to the luxury five-star Savoy Palace hotel for the reception.

Earlier reports had claimed the couple would wed at the Quinta da Regaleira estate in the city of Sintra this weekend.

Those rumours fell apart once it emerged the estate would be open to the public across the weekend.

The British newspaper insists Ronaldo will marry at the cathedral, where weddings usually begin at 3pm, before heading to the Savoy Palace, which houses four restaurants.

A source said: "Hotel guests have been informed that two floors will not be available for use on Friday and Saturday, along with several areas designated for bars."

Funchal is where Cristiano was born and raised. The city honours him with a bronze statue, and one of its hotels bears his name.

Ronaldo's net worth sits somewhere between 1.2 and 1.4 billion dollars. Yet his choice to return to his birthplace carries huge emotional weight. He grew up in poverty, sharing a room with all his siblings.

He left home at the age of 11 to join Sporting Lisbon.