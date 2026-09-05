Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1079291590.jpgANP
Siep Engelen

Translated by

Ronald de Boer: ‘It is unbelievable that Jordi Cruyff brought him to Ajax’

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie
J. Brandt

Ronald de Boer believes Jordi Cruijff has assembled an excellent squad at Ajax, he said ahead of Ajax v PSV on ESPN. The arrival of experienced players such as Daley Blind and Julian Brandt, in particular, strikes him as a smart move. 

After lengthy contact, Ajax eventually landed free agent Brandt. A real coup, considering he was still performing at a high level for Borussia Dortmund last season. De Boer can already see the German making his mark on the Ajax side. 

"He is a man with so much vision, so much calm. You need these kinds of players. Who will not be startled when they are out on the pitch against PSV later. He has experienced everything." 

"He is a wonderful player," De Boer continued. "It is actually incredible that Jordi Cruijff was able to convince him to come and play here." 

"We recently had an interview with him and he is such a nice guy. He is really looking forward to it, and Ajax will hopefully get a great deal of enjoyment out of that," the analyst expects. 

Champions League
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

On Saturday evening, Brandt starts for Ajax in De Topper against PSV. In the Eredivisie he had already found the net against PEC Zwolle, while he also scored in the Conference League qualifying rounds against FC Sion and Shelbourne FC.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google