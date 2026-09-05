Ronald de Boer believes Jordi Cruijff has assembled an excellent squad at Ajax, he said ahead of Ajax v PSV on ESPN. The arrival of experienced players such as Daley Blind and Julian Brandt, in particular, strikes him as a smart move.

After lengthy contact, Ajax eventually landed free agent Brandt. A real coup, considering he was still performing at a high level for Borussia Dortmund last season. De Boer can already see the German making his mark on the Ajax side.

"He is a man with so much vision, so much calm. You need these kinds of players. Who will not be startled when they are out on the pitch against PSV later. He has experienced everything."

"He is a wonderful player," De Boer continued. "It is actually incredible that Jordi Cruijff was able to convince him to come and play here."

"We recently had an interview with him and he is such a nice guy. He is really looking forward to it, and Ajax will hopefully get a great deal of enjoyment out of that," the analyst expects.

On Saturday evening, Brandt starts for Ajax in De Topper against PSV. In the Eredivisie he had already found the net against PEC Zwolle, while he also scored in the Conference League qualifying rounds against FC Sion and Shelbourne FC.