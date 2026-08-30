Ron Jans have clear message for Anthony Correia after horror start at FC Utrecht

Ron Jans feels for the beleaguered Anthony Correia, he said on NOS Studio Sport. The coach has endured a horror start at FC Utrecht, with Sunday's 1-6 defeat to PSV the clear low point.

"I have to say, it does hurt me," said Jans. "Because I had a great time at FC Utrecht. So they have to stick together and fight," was his advice.

Jans knows himself that things have not always been easy at Utrecht. The coach came through a difficult spell last season, going nine matches without a win, and he can relate to what Correia is feeling now.

"I see those images of Correia and of Willem Janssen. I saw that in myself in January as well. That really wasn't good either, but then I thought: hello, if the leader looks like that... So the next morning I showed those images to the group."

He then told them: 'Listen, that is how it is at that moment, but we are sticking together now and we are going to fight. We will come through it.' "You can see that now as well. Then it just has to happen in the next match," he urged Correia to stay positive.

Utrecht sit second from bottom in the Eredivisie with one point from their first four matches. Next week, the Domstedelingen host Go Ahead Eagles.