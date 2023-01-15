Romero explains why he screamed in Mbappe’s face & taunted Netherlands players as Argentina savoured 2022 World Cup glory

Cristian Romero has explained why he screamed in the face of Kylian Mbappe and taunted Netherlands players in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph.

Albiceleste claimed global crown in Qatar

Survived a few scares along the way

Passion helped to get them over the line

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham defender helped his country to global glory in Qatar, with a memorable run enjoyed through a historic tournament in the Middle East. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the one trophy that had eluded him across an iconic career, but Argentina had to survive a few scares along the way – with emotion spilling out of Romero and Co as they battled past the Dutch in a quarter-final penalty shootout and prevailed in an epic final showdown with France that saw Mbappe net a hat-trick before more spot-kick drama.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reflecting on one iconic image from a feisty showdown with the Netherlands that saw Argentina’s players take great delight in mocking their rivals after Lautaro Martinez converted the decisive penalty, Romero told Sky Sports: “People don't think about what was said before for us to get to this point. Against Holland, they spoke too much before actually entering the pitch and we were annoyed with that. They said we lacked respect but that's not true. You can understand what would go on to happen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romero added, discussing being filmed shouting in the face of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe after Messi put Argentina 3-2 up during extra-time in a thrilling final: “Against France, it was the same thing. Messi scored and it all just came out. It's not the most beautiful thing in the world but it all came out.”

WHAT NEXT? After getting his hands on the most coveted prize in international football, Romero is now back on domestic duty with Spurs and will be hoping to help them claim bragging rights when facing north London neighbours and Premier League table-toppers Arsenal on Sunday.