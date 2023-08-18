WATCH: 'The big boss!' - Romeo Lavia calls Eden Hazard on FaceTime from Chelsea's training ground after completing £58m transfer

Romeo Lavia FaceTimed Chelsea legend Eden Hazard from Cobham after completing a £58 million ($74m) transfer from Southampton.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian midfielder was taking a tour of Chelsea's training ground on the back of signing a seven-year contract with the London outfit after the Saints accepted an offer of £53m ($68m) plus £5m ($6m) in add-ons. It's from there that he called up former Blue, Hazard, who congratulated the youngster for completing his move to Stamford Bridge.

Lavia greeted his compatriot as "The big boss" as they started the conversation.

"Are you a blue now or what?" a jovial Hazard asked.

"Yeah, I’m getting to know your old place," Lavia replied.

"Are you at Cobham?" the Belgian legend asked.

"Yeah, I’m having a look at the training ground now."

“Congratulations!" Hazard continued.

“Merci, merci (Thank you, thank you)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard lit up Stamford Bridge on numerous occasions during his seven-year stay in London and guided the Blues to several trophies including two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, two Europe League honours and the League Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Lavia will look to replicate the success of his compatriot at Chelsea after signing a long-term deal with the Blues. He is likely to make his Chelsea debut on Sunday against West Ham in a Premier League encounter.