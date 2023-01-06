Romeo Beckham: Everything you need to know about new Brentford loan signing

GOAL takes a look at Brentford's new signing Romeo Beckham, who could emulate the successes of his father David, Manchester United and England legend.

Football is littered with examples of familial dynasties, with famous sons and daughters taking to the pitch after their parents.

Of course, there are varying degrees of success and very often the children of big stars struggle to emerge from behind the shadow of their relatives.

Justin Kluivert has a lot of work to do to emulate his father Patrick, while Daniel Maldini is a third generation footballer, following in the footsteps of grandfather Cesare and dad Paolo at AC Milan. Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has already surpassed his father Alf-Inge in terms of reaching the heights of superstardom.

David Beckham has a number of children who have had designs on a career in football, with Romeo being the latest prospect having recently signed for Brentford B. GOAL takes a look at whether he could follow in his famous father's footsteps.

Who is Romeo Beckham?

Romeo Beckham is a model, footballer and second-born child of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Born in London on September 1, 2002, he is one of the couple's four children, along with Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper.

What football team does Romeo Beckham support?

Romeo Beckham is a fan of Premier League side Arsenal and regularly sports Gunners regalia.

In that respect, he deviates wildly from his father, who retains a love of Manchester United from his playing days.

Commenting on the split loyalties in the Beckham household, David said: "I tried to get United shirts on them early but one of them is an Arsenal fan. I don't know how it happened!"

Romeo also appears to have an interest in his father's team Inter Miami, showing his support on Instagram, and he follows the fortunes of the England national team too.

What position does Romeo Beckham play?

Having played in various positions in his youth days for Arsenal's academy - which even included full-back - Romeo has since honed in on a forward role as his position of choice.

More specifically, the new Brentford man plays on the wing, with a preference for the right-hand side.

Is Romeo Beckham good at football?

Romeo initially joined Arsenal's academy alongside siblings Brooklyn and Cruz in 2014, but was released the following year. As a result, he decided to stop pursuing a career as a footballer and instead focus on tennis.

However, in 2020, Romeo announced he was looking for a return to the game, securing a move to USL League One club Fort Lauderdale CF - the reserve team of father David's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami - in September 2021.

Romeo made his professional debut in a 2-2 draw against Tormenta on 19 September, before going on to make 26 appearances across two years, scoring two goals. Fort Lauderdale CF were renamed to Inter Miami II in 2022.

Beckham made his first non-competitive senior debut for Inter Miami on 26 January 2022, in a 4-0 pre-season win against Club Universitario de Deportes.

And last season was his most productive yet, with Beckham registering a league-high 10 assists for Inter Miami II in the Eastern Conference as his side secured a sixth-placed finished.

Why has Romeo Beckham joined Brentford?

Romeo accepted an invitation to begin training with Brentford's B team at the end of the MLS Next Pro season in October 2022.

The training was initially not seen as a trial, and instead helped Romeo keep up his fitness while staying in London during the close season in the United States. Brentford B do not play in a competitive league, meaning their flexible schedule suited the 20-year-old.

After a few months of training, Brentford decided to offer the winger a loan deal on January 6, 2023, which will see him spend the remainder of the 2022-23 season with the Bees.

What have Brentford said about signing Romeo Beckham?

“We’ve been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us," Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane wrote on the club's website. "He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he’s really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of.

“I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch. He’s been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan.Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he’s really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of. I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

"He is very technical, and he is somebody who can shift the ball quickly and cross. He is also a really good finisher and he has the ability to play a number of positions for us, which is also pleasing. I think it’s testament to us as a club, and as a B team, that Inter Miami have asked us to work with him and trust in us to continue working with him to help him with his development.”

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend?

Romeo has been dating model Mia Regan, 20, since becoming 'Instagram official' in September 2019.

The pair split between July and November 2022 amid reports of hectic work schedules and difficulties maintaining their long-distance relationship, but both Romeo and Mia confirmed their reunion in late 2022.