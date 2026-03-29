Rome: Celik is fine – no injuries, he’ll stay with Turkey and set his sights on Inter

Good news for Roma: Celik is fine, has not sustained any injuries and will be available to manager Montella for Turkey’s World Cup qualifier against Kosovo. It’s also a sigh of relief for the Giallorossi, who should therefore have the defender available for the clash with Inter.





NO SETBACK - The results of the tests Celik underwent after missing the match between Turkey and Romania have arrived and are positive. Zeki Celik will play in the away match against Kosovo as injuries have been ruled out for the Roma full-back. Celik underwent scans which revealed no muscle injuries: the player was therefore only suffering from minor discomfort and will be fully available to Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella. Once his international duties during the international break are over, the player will be able to return to Trigoria ahead of the big match against Inter scheduled for Sunday evening.