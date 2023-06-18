Roman Abramovich still refusing to sign off on donating the £2.3bn raised from Chelsea takeover to Ukraine

Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich may never pay the £2.3 billion ($2.9bn) owed to Ukraine in the wake of his sale of the club.

Abramovich pledged money before takeover

Has yet to sign off on donation

Fears growing that he never will

WHAT HAPPENED? Abramovich is a sanctioned individual following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prior to the takeover he revealed he wanted any proceeds to "be transferred to a charitable foundation for the needs of the victims on both sides of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine". Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital paid £2.5bn to buy the club, and there is £2.3bn of that left after expenses.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail now reports that the money is still in a bank account that has been frozen and that Abramovich has to sign off on the funds being released. That has yet to happen, despite there being hopes it would be done either last summer or in January.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There remains a hope that Abramovich will release the money as Ukraine prepares for a harsh winter, but the report claims that he wants the cash to be split between beneficiaries in Ukraine and Russia, something the British government has refused to countenance.

WHAT NEXT? The government may choose to intervene, but Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has refused to confirm that the money will be paid before the House of Commons' summer recess.