Roma vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the match between Roma against Juventus on TV in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Roma will face Juventus in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.



The hosts have suffered their most Serie A defeats against Juventus. The Bianconeri have won 85 league games against the Giallorossi, including three in the last four meetings between the two sides.

However, Jose Mourinho's troops have won each of their previous four home games in Serie A without conceding a single goal.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 victory over RB Salzburg and will be looking to make the most of their momentum.

Meanwhile, Juventus have won six of their last seven Serie A away games, which should make it an exciting encounter between the two sides.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are currently placed seventh on the table and their quest for a European berth will receive a significant boost if they get another three points on the road.

So, which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Roma vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Roma vs Juventus Date: March 5, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (March 6) Venue: Stadio Olimpico

How to watch Roma vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In In the United States (US), it can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the fixture can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Sport app and

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on SonyLiv.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sony Sports 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Roma team news and squad

Chris Smalling will make a return following his suspension against Cremonese. Apart from long-term absentee Ebrima Darboe, there are no injury concerns for Roma in this fixture.

However, Mourinho will not be in the dugout as he has been suspended for two Serie A games following his explosive outburst in the previous match.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers Patricio, Boer, Svilar Defenders Kardsdorp, Ibanez da Silva, Smalling, Vina, Celik, Mancini, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Llorente, Bianda. Midfielders Cristante, Pellegrini, Matic, Camara, Zanilo, Bove, Darboe, Solbakken, Wijnaldum, Tahirovic, Zalewski, Volpato, Coric. Forwards Abraham, Belotti, Dybala, Zalewski, El Shaarawy, Solbakken,

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus will continue to be without Arkadiusz Milik with injury. However, Fabio Miretii is available for selection after recovering from an ankle injury.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic