Roma make contact with USMNT star Weston McKennie as reason why Jose Mourinho wants to sign Juventus midfielder is revealed

Roma are interested in signing Weston McKennie from Juventus this summer, as Jose Mourinho seeks a 'dynamic midfielder' in this transfer window.

McKennie eyed by Roma

Has returned from Leeds loan spell

Mourinho keen to reinforce midfield

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie is now set to return to Juventus after his loan spell at Leeds, in which he made 19 Premier League appearances as they were relegated to the Championship. Corriere dello Sport reports that Roma have made contact with the United States men's national team star over a potential deal, with director of football Tiago Pinto reaching out to the midfielder directly as Mourinho is keen to bring in a midfielder with the ability to play a box-to-box role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has made 96 appearances for Juventus in total but he is considered a player who could be transferred this summer. However, they may be reluctant to allow him to move to a direct rival. Last season, Roma finished sixth in Serie A, while Juve finished seventh; they were separated by a single point.

AND WHAT'S MORE: McKennie has also been linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray and a previous report has claimed that Juventus would want to receive a fee of €30m (£26m/$33m) if they are to allow the midfielder to move on this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? McKennie will hope to have his future sorted ahead of the 2023-24 season in Europe, with teams due to begin their pre-season preparations soon. He will not, however, be turning out for USMNT at the Gold Cup, with the midfielder, along with Sergino Dest, banned for two games by CONCACAF for the red cards they received against Mexico. Curiously, neither player was included in the Gold Cup squad, although the suspensions will still be served, ultimately benefitting the U.S. in the long run.