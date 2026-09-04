How to get Roma vs Inter tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

High-stakes Serie A football returns to the Italian capital as AS Roma host reigning Italian powerhouses Inter Milan in a thrilling clash at the iconic Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi faithful will transform the stadium into a roaring cauldron of yellow and red on Saturday, September 19, 2026, eager to see their side go head-to-head with one of Serie A's most formidable squads.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy AS Roma vs Inter Milan tickets, including 2026/27 Serie A prices, Stadio Olimpico fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Roma vs Inter Serie A kick-off?

Roma vs Inter kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the exact time to be confirmed, check your local listings for the scheduled start.

Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Serie A matches — ranging from general admission seating to executive hospitality packages — managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary marketplaces.

Due to massive domestic demand whenever Italian heavyweights visit the capital, ticket releases follow structured phases:

AS Roma Season Ticket Holders ( Abbonati ): Existing season ticket holders retain priority access and reserved seating for all domestic home matches throughout the season.

Official Member Presale ( AS Roma Card ): Priority access for remaining home sector tickets goes to registered AS Roma Card holders during an exclusive club presale window.

General Public Sale ( Vendita Libera ): If seats remain available following the member presale phase, ticket access opens to the general public via AS Roma's official ticketing portal. However, high-profile fixtures against Inter Milan regularly sell out before or during early public release.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do AS Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico vary based on seating location, fixture classification, and membership status:

Matchday Categorization: Marquee Serie A clashes against direct top-four rivals fall into Category A pricing, commanding higher face-value rates than standard league fixtures.

Member Discounts: Registered AS Roma Card holders receive exclusive discounts and presale windows for general admission sectors.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Tribuna Monte Mario and Tribuna Tevere ) offer prime central viewing at higher price points, while the goal-end stands ( Curva Sud and Curva Nord ) and corner sectors ( Distinti ) provide more budget-friendly entry points and classic matchday atmospheres.

Fan Identification & ID Regulations: Italian sports legislation requires all tickets to be strictly nominative (printed with the spectator's full name). Spectators must present a valid physical photo ID (passport or national ID card) matching the ticket name at stadium entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico, visiting Inter Milan supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Distinti Nord Ovest / Settore Ospiti).

Away sector ticket prices for Serie A matches typically range between €30 and €50 at face value.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered Inter Milan cardholders (Siamo Noi Card) or official fan club members who qualify through the club's official ticketing system. Away allocations for high-profile matches in Rome are strictly regulated by local security authorities and virtually never reach open public sale.

Roma vs Inter Serie A: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Inter Form

Roma have won two, drawn one, and lost one across their last five matches in all competitions, with one additional win included from pre-season. Their two Serie A results stand out: a 4-0 home win over Fiorentina and a 4-0 away victory at Lecce, giving them eight goals scored and none conceded in league action. Their only defeat in the sample was a 3-0 pre-season loss to Brighton.

Inter's recent record is even more impressive, with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. They have not lost in that run, drawing 1-1 with AC Milan in pre-season before winning all four subsequent fixtures. In Serie A, Inter have scored five goals and conceded none across their two matches, with the 4-1 win over Monza and the 1-0 victory at Cagliari underlining both their attacking output and defensive solidity.

Roma vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-2 victory for Inter at home on 5 April 2026 in Serie A. Roma's last win in the fixture came at the Stadio Olimpico in October 2025, a 1-0 result, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory at Inter in April 2025. Across the last five Serie A meetings, Inter have won three and Roma two, with the sides combining for 14 goals across those fixtures.

Roma vs Inter Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Roma occupy first place and Inter sit second.