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Serie A
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Stadio Olimpico, Rome
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Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A preview: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Inter
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
Roma
Inter

Comprehensive match preview of AS Roma vs Inter Milan in Serie A. We break down recent form, results, and key storylines ahead of this Saturday evening clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma vs Inter: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

AS Roma and Inter Milan will kick-off on 19 September 2026 at 16:00 GMT (12:00 PM EST / 17:00 BST / 18:00 SAST).

Marquee showdown in the Italian capital

AS Roma return home to host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico for Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 Serie A campaign. Coming off positive performances domestically and in Europe, the Giallorossi aim to leverage home support to make a major statement in the top-four race. For Inter Milan, taking the trip to Rome presents a stern road test as they look to maintain early-season momentum near the top of the table.

FBL-ITA-SERIE A-ROMA-ATALANTAGetty Images

The Giallorossi's late drama at home

AS Roma enter Saturday's marquee clash after earning a hard-fought 2–1 victory against Atalanta BC at the Stadio Olimpico on Matchday 3. Following that domestic triumph, Roma battled to a 1–1 draw away to Fenerbahçe SK in Champions League action on September 10, with Bryan Cristante opening the scoring in the 39th minute. Gianluca Mancini, Paulo Dybala, and Matías Soulé continue to provide leadership and creative threat for the capital club.

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

The Nerazzurri's thrilling comeback over Napoli

Inter Milan travel to the capital following a high-octane 3–2 victory over SSC Napoli at San Siro on Matchday 3. After falling 2–0 behind early in the second half, Lautaro Martínez started the comeback before Marcus Thuram equalised, allowing Martínez to seal the winning goal in the 90th minute. Although Inter suffered a narrow 2–1 loss away to Real Madrid in their Champions League opener, their domestic attack remains one of the most potent in Serie A.

Can Roma's defence cool Inter's attack?

Historical battles between these two Italian giants frequently yield rapid transitions and high physical intensity. Roma’s back three anchored by Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka will face a tough test containing the partnership of Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram. In midfield, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Nicolò Barella look to dictate play against Bryan Cristante. With top-four positions on the line, Saturday's clash promises intense drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Inter Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini faces some uncertainty heading into the match, with Wesley having picked up a knock during the Champions League trip to Istanbul, though he is reported to be available. Koné remains a doubt in midfield, with Pisilli ready to step in alongside Cristante. Lulli is recovering from illness but is expected to start ahead of Molina at right wing-back, while Balerdi is set to feature from the first minute in defence.

Inter will again be without Nicolo Zaniolo, who has missed the opening weeks of the season through injury. Oumar Solet is also unavailable after picking up a problem during the defeat to Lazio, and Piotrowski joins McTominay on the sidelines after both were diagnosed with a minor benign arrhythmia. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

BVB
D2-2
FIO
W4-0
LEC
W0-4
ATA
W2-1
FB
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
INT

INT - Form

BET
W1-0
MON
W4-1
CGL
W0-1
NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Roma have recorded three wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League on 10 September. Their three Serie A victories include a 4-0 win over Fiorentina, a 4-0 away win at Lecce, and a 2-1 victory over Atalanta. Roma have scored 11 goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Inter's last five matches produced four wins and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A win over Napoli on 5 September, in which they came from 2-0 down to win. Their only loss in that run was a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on 8 September. Across those five games, Inter scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawInter
1
0
4
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
4
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Serie A fixture on 5 April 2026, when Inter beat Roma 5-2 at home. Before that, Roma won 1-0 at the Olimpico in October 2025, and Inter won 1-0 at home in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter have won three and Roma two, with Inter scoring 11 goals to Roma's five.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
431063+310
D
W
W
W
2
RomaRomaROM
3300101+99
W
W
W
3
InterInterINT
330083+59
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
430142+29
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
6
ComoComoCOM
321073+47
W
W
D
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
421187+17
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
31115504
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
310245-13
W
L
L
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
16
BolognaBolognaBOL
401325-31
L
D
L
L
17
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
301214-31
D
L
L
18
MonzaMonzaMON
4013611-51
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
4004411-70
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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