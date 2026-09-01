How to get Roma vs Atalanta tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Roma take on Atalanta on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Both Italian heavyweights enter the match seeking crucial points to solidify their position near the top of the league table. Atalanta holds the recent edge in this rivalry, having won four of their last six league encounters against the Roman side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Roma vs Atalanta, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Roma vs Atalanta Serie A kick-off?

Roma vs Atalanta kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the match scheduled as part of the Serie A fixture calendar.

Serie A - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to buy AS Roma vs Atalanta Serie A tickets?

To purchase tickets for the AS Roma vs. Atalanta match at Stadio Olimpico on September 5, 2026, follow these primary purchasing options:

Official Club Channel

Direct Website: Buy directly through the official AS Roma Ticket Portal.

Sale Windows: General public sales open following initial priority access periods for AS Roma season ticket holders and club card holders.

Ticket Office: Tickets (including specialized accessible seating options) can also be acquired directly at official AS Roma Stores or the Stadio Olimpico ticket office, subject to availability.

If standard general admission seats are sold out through official channels, secondary marketplaces like Live Football Tickets offer alternative availability. Note that resale prices vary based on seating section and market demand.

How much do AS Roma vs Atalanta Serie A tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the AS Roma vs. Atalanta Serie A fixture at Stadio Olimpico depend on where you purchase and the seating section chosen:

Standard Seats: Face-value tickets sold directly by AS Roma generally start around €35 – €60 (~£30 – £50) for end stands (Curva Sud / Curva Nord) or corner sectors (Distinti), and range up to €120 – €180+ (~£100 – £155+) for central side stands (Tribuna Tevere / Tribuna Monte Mario).

VIP & Hospitality: Official VIP Matchday Experience packages (Tribuna Monte Mario VIP) typically start around €200 – €350+ (~£170 – £300+), including preferred central seating, lounge access, and catering.

Due to high demand for top-tier Serie A matches, tickets listed on secondary ticket platforms like Live Football Tickets vary based on real-time market demand:

Starting Price: Resale ticket prices start from around €60 – €90 (~£50 – £75) for general seating.

Average Price: The average price across standard categories sits around €160 – €280 (~£140 – £240) depending on proximity to the pitch.

Premium & VIP Resale: Lower-tier central side seats and hospitality resale options range from €450 to over €650+ (~£380 – £550+).

Roma vs Atalanta Serie A: Everything you need to know

Roma vs Atalanta Form

Roma have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one, recording a W-W-D-L-W sequence across all competitions. Their two most recent Serie A outings have been emphatic: a 4-0 win over Fiorentina was followed by a 4-0 victory at Lecce, giving them eight goals scored and none conceded in the league so far this season. The only defeat in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Brighton, where they lost 3-0.

Atalanta have also been in good shape, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their sole Serie A results in that period read 2-1 against Sassuolo and 1-0 over Bologna, with Samardzic's late winner against the latter extending their unbeaten start in the league. Across the five matches, Atalanta have conceded just once in competitive play.

Roma vs Atalanta: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in April 2026, in a Serie A fixture that offered little separation between the teams. Looking at the last five Serie A encounters, Atalanta have the stronger record, winning three times to Roma's zero, with two draws. Atalanta have scored eight goals across those five matches, conceding five.

Roma vs Atalanta Standings

In the current Serie A table, Roma sit top after two matchdays, while Atalanta are placed fifth.