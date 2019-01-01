Roger Assale: Ivory Coast forward inspires Young Boys comeback win over Rangers

The 25-year-old's equaliser helped the Swiss outfit turn around a first-half deficit and grab a crucial win at home

Roger Assale inspired to a 2-1 win over with his second-half leveller in Thursday's encounter.

The international tapped in Ulisses Garcia's cross in the 50th minute to cancel out Alfredo Morelos' opener just before half-time.

Article continues below

Assale was later substituted in the 67th minute but Young Boys fought on to secure three points with Christian Fassnacht scoring a stoppage-time goal.

The triumph was Young Boys first win in the Europa League this season after losing to in their Group G opening fixture a fortnight ago.

Assale will be looking to build on his second goal of the season when Gerardo Seoane's team visit FC Zurich for their next Swiss Super League outing on Sunday.